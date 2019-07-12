US IPO Week Ahead: Large foreign filers and a US unicorn lead 10-deal week

July's post-holiday flood of IPOs is upon us, with nine diverse offerings and a direct listing scheduled for the second-most active week of the year. The three largest IPOs come from Asia, Europe, and South America, but based on the strong reception of recent tech unicorns, Medallia ( MDLA ) may get the most eyeballs.



DouYu ( DOYU ) is set to be the year's largest Chinese issuer to tap US markets, raising $859 million at the midpoint. One of China's two major e-sports streaming companies, DouYu is coming public after an extremely impressive 1Q19 that saw a spike in both revenue and margins, though it still lags close peer and 2018 IPO HUYA ( HUYA ) by both measures.



Three biotechs are on deck, led by Denmark-based Genmab (GMAB)'s $503 million offering, the year's largest for a biotech. Listed in Copenhagen and offering ADSs at its last close, Genmab's proposed market cap of about $12 billion should make it the largest US listing of a biotech in 20 years. The company generates over $400 million in licensing revenue for its approved antibodies targeting cancer, and is developing its own pipeline .



Backed by Third Rock and Glaxo, Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) recently began a Phase 1 trial for its lead candidate, targeting a rare genetic disease. Backed by NEA and Frazier, Mirum Therapeutics (MIRM) recently began Phase 3 enrollment for its rare liver disease candidate.



Two South American companies are scheduled. Listed on Lima's stock exchange, Intercorp Financial (IFS) is one of Peru's largest providers of banking, insurance and wealth management services, with $1.5 billion in 2018 revenue and about $330 million in net income. Brazil-based medical education group Afya (AFYA) is growing relatively fast (+20% organic in 1Q19) and profitably (46% EBITDA margin), though the company faces integration risks with its acquisitions, on top of regulatory and geographic risks.



Two US tech IPOs are coming this week, most notably Medallia ( MDLA ), targeting $247 million at a valuation of nearly $3 billion. A close comp to Qualtrics (XM), which was acquired for $8 billion on the eve of its IPO, Sequoia-backed Medallia provides a fast-growing enterprise software solution focused on improving user experience. Built to optimize the patient check-in process at healthcare organizations, Phreesia (PHR) is raising $125 million at a market cap of $658 million. The SaaS provider's revenue rose 19% in the MRQ, though EBITDA swung negative (-1%).



California-based RIA platform AssetMark Financial (AMK) helps financial advisors managing $50 billion in assets outsource back- and middle-office support services. Acquired by China's Huatai Securities in 2016 for $780 million, the company plans to raise $250 million at a market cap of $1.4 billion.



Last up is iHeartMedia (IHRT), which previously filed for an IPO, but withdrew the offering in favor of a direct listing on the Nasdaq.



