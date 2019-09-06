US IPO Week Ahead: IPO market is all smiles with 6 deals including SmileDirectClub

After a month-long break, the IPO market is picking up with six deals expected to raise $2.2 billion in the week ahead. Three companies are targeting IPO valuations of $3.5 billion or more.



SmileDirectClub ( SDC ) is the week's largest offering, raising a proposed $1.2 billion at a market cap of nearly $8.0 billion. Over half of proceeds are going to insiders. Backed by CD&R, SmileDirectClub has rapidly grown to $622 million in trailing sales by offering clear teeth-straightening aligners that are more convenient and affordable than many existing options. Its direct-to-consumer model targets a massive global market , but the company is burning through cash, while competitors are joining the fray.



Cloudflare ( NET ) plans to raise $385 million at a market cap of $3.5 billion. Backed by NEA, the company's web optimization and security platform enhances over 20 million internet properties, growing fast with high gross margins. Competition, losses, and a shift to enterprise customers all pose potential risks, though software IPOs this year have averaged a strong 51% pop on the first day.



10x Genomics ( TXG ) is also going after a $3.5 billion market cap, which would make it the largest diagnostics IPO in over 10 years. Backed by Foresite and Venrock, 10x Genomics' single-cell sequencing platform has enjoyed strong traction in the biomedical industry, growing 85% in the first half of the year (-5% EBITDA margin).



Two pre-revenue drug developers are going public. Backed by Bain, OrbiMed and Pfizer, SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) is developing precision medicines for rare cancers, and targets a large $725 million market cap. RA Capital and TPG-backed Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) is developing a nasal spray to treat migraines.



North Dakota-based bank Alerus Financial (ALRS) is raising $75 million in a Nasdaq uplisting. The bank has diversified its revenue by focusing on retirement and benefit services.



The IPO pipeline's most anticipated deal, The We Company (WE) may launch as soon as Monday.



