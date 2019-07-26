US IPO Week Ahead: A 6-IPO week led by cannabis and the cloud

Six IPOs are set to raise $723 million in the week ahead, along with one SPAC.



Cloud-based software development platform Dynatrace ( DT ) is by far the largest, expected to raise over half of the week's proceeds at a $3.8 billion valuation. It's joined by a large early-stage cannabis producer ( SNDL ), a Chinese AR play ( WIMI ), a cancer biotech (RAPT), a US sushi chain (KRUS), and a micro-cap battery producer (FLUX).



Bought by Thoma Bravo for $2.5 billion in 2014, Dynatrace is raising $427 million at the $12 midpoint. While it will still carry substantial debt post-IPO, Dynatrace is profitable on an adjusted basis, and has so far successfully transitioned from selling on-prem software licenses to its new cloud-based SaaS (84% of MRQ sales).



Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers ( SNDL ) plans to list on the Nasdaq with a $1.6 billion market cap. With only $1 million in historical trailing sales, it expects to quickly ramp up in 2019 with its first harvest, while a recent acquisition gives it a foothold in the UK. Last year's cannabis IPO Tilray (TLRY) has traded down 40% in 2019, though it is still more than 140% above its offer price, at a valuation of over 100x LTM sales.



WiMi Hologram Cloud ( WIMI ) is targeting $34 million at a market cap of nearly $500 million. A leading player in China's holographic augmented reality space, the founder-owned company saw its sales jump 58% in the MRQ to $11 million, with a strong net margin of 48%.



Backed by The Column Group and Kleiner Perkins, RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) is developing a therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and inflammatory diseases.



Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), being spun out of its Japanese parent (TSE: 2695), is targeting a market cap $123 million; the small chain (22 stores) believes that it can expand its footprint by 13x in the US, and aims to be the first US-based restaurant to IPO in four years.



Micro-cap battery maker Flux Power (FLUX) more than doubled its revenue to $6 million in the past 9 months, though it is highly unprofitable (-127% EBITDA margin).



Blank check company Netfin Acquisition (NFINU) is raising $220 million for a fintech business. It is led by Rick Maurer, founder and CEO of Longview Resources Group, and Martin Jaskel, a UK banker and director at European American Capital.



