Quantcast

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Nigerians involved in 'undermining democracy'

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians it said were involved in trying to undermine democracy in presidential and parliamentary elections this year.

The department did not name the individuals or say how many were affected by the visa restrictions. President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term in February in an election marred by delays, logistical glitches and violence.

"These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar