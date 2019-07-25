Quantcast

U.S. House passes debt limit and spending bill, sends to Senate

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved bipartisan legislation to increase federal spending over the next two years on discretionary defense and non-defense programs and to suspend the limit on government borrowing through July 2021.

The House passed the budget and debt limit deal, sending it to the Senate, which is expected to debate it next week. President Donald Trump has said he supports the legislation.

