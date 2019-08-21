Quantcast

U.S. House panel opens probe into e-cigarette firms

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Energy and Commerce said on Wednesday it is launching a probe into the four dominant e-cigarette manufacturers, seeking information on the firms' research into the public health impacts, marketing practices and promotion of their use by adolescents.

The committee sent letters to Juul Labs Inc, 35% owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc , Fontem Ventures, Japan Tobacco Inc, and Reynolds American Inc, a unit of British American Tobacco Plc.

Representative Frank Pallone, the Democratic chair of the committee, cited vaping-related lung illnesses recently reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He requested answers and documents by Sept. 20.





