Quantcast

U.S. House Democrats seek briefing Acosta's role in Epstein plea deal

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Democratic members of a U.S. House subcommittee on Thursday asked the Justice Department for a briefing on financier Jeffrey Epstein's 2007 plea deal for a prostitution charge and the role played by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who handled the case as a federal prosecutor.

"We have serious misgivings about Secretary Acosta's handling of the case and whether the department fairly administered justice," members of the House Judiciary subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Democratic members of a U.S. House subcommittee on Thursday asked the Justice Department for a briefing on financier Jeffrey Epstein's 2007 plea deal for a prostitution charge and the role played by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who handled the case as a federal prosecutor.

"We have serious misgivings about Secretary Acosta's handling of the case and whether the department fairly administered justice," members of the House Judiciary subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar