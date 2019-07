U.S. House Democrats seek briefing Acosta's role in Epstein plea deal

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Democratic members of a U.S. House subcommittee on Thursday asked the Justice Department for a briefing on financier Jeffrey Epstein's 2007 plea deal for a prostitution charge and the role played by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who handled the case as a federal prosecutor.

"We have serious misgivings about Secretary Acosta's handling of the case and whether the department fairly administered justice," members of the House Judiciary subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Democratic members of a U.S. House subcommittee on Thursday asked the Justice Department for a briefing on financier Jeffrey Epstein's 2007 plea deal for a prostitution charge and the role played by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who handled the case as a federal prosecutor.

"We have serious misgivings about Secretary Acosta's handling of the case and whether the department fairly administered justice," members of the House Judiciary subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.