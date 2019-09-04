U.S. hopes to see decision from WTO on aircraft subsidy issues soon

Shutterstock photo





WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The United States hopes to see a decision from the WTO in the next week or two about the level of tariffs Washington may impose after winning a case about European subsidies to Airbus , the U.S. ambassador to Brussels said Wednesday.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland said the two sides could still reach an agreement on aircraft subsidies, but Washington hoped to recover damages caused to U.S. industry by the EU launch aid for Airbus. He said previous informal conversations with the EU on the issue had "really gone nowhere."

He told reporters on a teleconference that U.S. President Donald Trump would make the final decision on the tariffs to be imposed, once the WTO arbitrator had ruled on the allowable level.