U.S. healthcare reform ideas are too single-minded

Shutterstock photo





By Robert Cyran

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Americans are dissatisfied with their healthcare system for a reason. The United States is the only developed country that doesn't offer universal coverage, and the costs for what it does offer are excessive. Democratic presidential candidates and others tend to fixate on nudging the status quo or the radical alternative known as Medicare for all. The reformers are too single-minded.

Fiddling around the edges is wasting a gigantic opportunity. Moving to a French, Australian, or German system - among the pricier ones outside the United States - would cover all citizens while potentially reducing the cost by around 6% of GDP or $1.2 trillion a year, nearly double the annual U.S. defense budget. Companies would happily shed responsibility for the nearly half of Americans covered by employers' health insurance.

Meanwhile, Medicare-for-all plans backed by candidates like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders envisage centralized control and funding, broad benefits, no cost sharing by patients, and no role for insurers. That's too limiting compared with the varied approaches in other countries.

France shows largely centralized control is possible, but Australia, Germany, the UK and most others have decentralized systems. Local authorities have varying levels of autonomy to implement nationwide standards. With a large population and a federal system, leaving much of the detail to states could be the most effective structure in the United States.

Also, most universal healthcare schemes offer only a base level of benefits with limits on prices, and require some degree of cost sharing - in Australia, about 20% comes out of patients' pockets, according to the Commonwealth Fund. And nearly all jurisdictions carve out a role for private insurance, whether to cover out-of-pocket costs or for supplementary care. The real world offers a range of models, with one thing in common: They all cost less than America's.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- The first debate involving Democratic candidates for the U.S. presidency was held on June 26. When a moderator asked candidates to raise their hands if they "would abolish their private health insurance in favor of a government run plan," Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio did so. Several of the 10 candidates have previously supported the idea of Medicare for all, referring to the current federal program for older Americans.

- Under a Medicare-for-all bill written by Senator Bernie Sanders, all Americans would be moved under government health plans and private insurance would be precluded from covering most essential care. Sanders will appear in the second debate on June 27.

- The United States is the only developed nation without universal health coverage. In 2017, the government along with private entities and citizens spent 17.2% of GDP on healthcare, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The average expenditure across 36 OECD member nations was 8.8% of GDP.

- The Commonwealth Fund in April published a briefing on the different models for universal healthcare that exist in other countries. Calling them all "single-payer" systems, the fund said, can be misleading as "considerable differences" exist between them.

OECD statistics Excel download

Commonwealth Fund study