US GOVTS-Tsy 3- and 6-month preview

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 8(IFR) -

*The Treasury will auction $36 bn 3-month (due 10/10/19) and $36 bn 6-month (due 01/09/20) bills today at the usual auction times (noncompetitive closing time 11:00 a.m. ET; and competitive closing time. 11:30 a.m. ET).

*Settlement is Thursday, July 11th; collectively, these two auctions generate a $6 bn paydown. The 3-month is a re-opening and the 6-month a new issue.

*The WI 6-month bill offers a forward roll of negative 1.0 bps. The WI currently trades 3.0 bps above last week's stop of 2.04% at 2.07%. The outstanding 6-month has weakened by 3.0 bps to 2.065%. The spread of the WI 6-month vs. the WI 3-month bill is negative 9.0 bps. And vs. the WI 1-year bill is 18.0 bps inverted an ok place for a butterfly trade between the sectors at a pickup of 9.0 bps. With the likelihood of ease being priced for July and September, the inversion of the 6-month to 1-year curves will not last so the steepening play is still not a bad idea by continually rolling forward in the 6-month T-bill. The WI 6-month sector has rallied from a wide of 36.0 bps into 25.0 bps vs. 3x6 OIS so the sector has richened. Like the 3-month T-bill Teds have popped tighter so buying the spread is an ok play- not great.

*On an absolute yield level the 3-month seems the more attractive play for the impending FOMC ease and the chance of softer funding coming lessens the carry hit. The longer term play of buying the 6-month sector vs. selling the 1-year sector seems appealing as well. The 3-month seems the better play vs. OIS. Lastly, the butterfly of the 3-month vs. 6-month and 1-or 2-month bills seems attractive as well.

*Auction Stats:

Averages based on trailing averages of the last six auctions

3-month bill auction averages:

--Bid-to-cover 2.91

--Indirect bids 45.0%

--Direct-bids 4.0%

--Dealer bids 51.0%

6-month bill auction averages:

--Bid-to-cover 2.85

--Indirect bids 42.0%

--Direct bids 3.0%

--Dealer Bids 55.0%





