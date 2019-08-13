US GOVTS-TIPS curve bull steepens as nominals bear-flatten on strong CPI

Reuters





BOSTON, Aug 13 (IFR) - Yield curves, rather than outright yields, appear as most in motion after the stronger than expected CPI report (0.3% headline and core whereas 0.2% for both was expected). Note that year-over-year core CPI at 2.2% is now above the entire treasury yield curve.

On the report the TIPS complex is seeing a mild bull-steepening move with yields a touch lower and the 5s/30s curve roughly 2 bps steeper as the front-end of the TIPS curve is seen as benefiting quicker from today's CPI yield adjustment calculations.

Meanwhile the nominal curve continues to flatten. This is seen as more due to market illiquidity factors that is allowing a few strong armed accounts to squeeze the short-base in long-end of the curve. Meanwhile, the front-end to the belly of the curve is seen as where much of the market's long base resides with this group in taking profits and reducing risk exposure after the strong CPI print.