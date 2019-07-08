US GOVTS OUTLOOK-Mild flattening range on fluid reassessment; strength seller for choice

Reuters





BOSTON, July 8 (IFR) -

Payrolls a Reality Check for Doom and Gloom Bonds

Global Situations Still Powerful Supportive Factor

Low Profile Session

Big Week with Fed Powell's H-H, CPI/PPI and Supply

Whether or not it is a brave new world is debatable, if it certainly is a new world as it concerns its governing and its economics. In many respects the global (and US) economy has not wholly recovered from the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) with worries that this underperformance will remain a chronic condition.

Friday's stronger than expected payroll report put a speed bump to these worries, at least for the US economy, if the thinking of global structural economic stagnation remains powerful. The rational is that given all the unconventional and unprecedented global monetary stimulus surely that by now the global economy would be running on all growth and inflation cylinders.

That the global economies continue to better sputter has encouraged an each nation for itself, devil take the hindmost mentality. This in turn has advanced political populism/nationalism all the more exacerbated by the south to north migration movement.

So while the payroll news is positive and welcome there is just not enough of this news about globally. The concern, as well is that with the US/China trade dispute remaining unresolved and with US/EU trade tensions simmering that the global economy faces more downside risks that threaten to feedback into the US economy.

That the global economy is floundering has many global central banks in full-easing mode. This reaction function is seeing their respective sovereign yields plumb new depths that also very much feedbacks into the treasury market. In a sense it places a floor under treasury prices as the global reach for yield supports the market often excessively so to domestic economic and financial market factors. This in turn introduces a strong state of cognitive dissonance where markets behave inconsistent to traditional norms (i.e.: data dependency).

A version of the "new normal" perhaps that continues to evolve. The latest iteration is the politicization of the central banks and in global fashion. Indeed, and while the presumptive ECB President Christine Lagarde may be well qualified she is a politician by practice and can be expected to work in close consultation with EU leaders. President Trump appears to want to follow the lead of Turkey's President Erdogan, who over the weekend sacked Turkey's central bank chief, and clean house at the "clueless" Fed.

In years not too far past such attempts would have been met by the "bond vigilantes" fearing the return of rampant inflation. This group, though, has essentially been defanged by global central banks that through negative interest rate policies and large scale bond purchases have taken the firepower (market float) away from the markets.

The market though very much appreciates the power of the central banks and have consequently adopted an" if you can't beat than them join them" trading mentality. It will likely be hard for the treasury market to abandon this supportive approach unless the economic data and especially inflation runs ahead of trend. This week does bring with it the June CPI and PPI reports, like the payroll report they are expected to be decently strong, though just not strong enough to change the supportive market narrative. The CPI report will be out on Thursday with consensus looking for the core indicator to print at 0.2% m/m and 2.1% y/y. The PPI will be out on Friday with the core print also seen at 0.2% m/m and 2.3% y/y.

Prior to these reports the market will be hearing from Fed Chair Powell who will be giving his semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy to Congress. Powell speaks to the House Financial Service Committee on Wednesday (10:00) and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday (10:00). Powell's actual testimony was already released on Friday (no surprises and mimicked the June FOMC meeting results) with the market now looking forward to the Q&A.

Interspersed through the data and testimony will be $78 bn in duration heavy treasury auctions ($38 bn 3-years on Tuesday, $24 bn reopen 10-years on Wednesday and $16 bn reopen 30-year on Thursday). AS usual the auctions are expected to be well received if with a further concession attempt considering the market risks associated with Fed Powell and the inflation data. As far as Fed Powell is concerned he will likely keep his options open ("act as appropriate) though not push back against the notion of a 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming July 31 FOMC meeting.

Today's session though is seen as a more typical light volume contained range summer Monday. Indeed, with little in the way of economic data and only the 3 & 6-month T-bill auctions to contend with the market will likely tray to consolidate after Friday's measured move (+10 bps) session.

With it all the preferred approach is that of a defensive range trader favoring the selling of strength in the belly. Look for a 2.07% to 2.01% range in 10s. The strategic bias is flat. The curve bias is flat.

As intimated, today will give market participants an opportunity to recover from what many took as a long holiday weekend. The only entries on the economic calendar are the Conference Board's Employment Trends Index for June (last 111.6) at 10:00, and the Fed's Consumer Credit report at 15:00. The market consensus calls for total credit outstanding to have risen by $17.0 bn in May, close to its $17.5 bn increase in April or the average $17.2 bn increase over the previous 12 months.

At 11:30, the Treasury Department will auction $36 bn each of 13- and 26-week bills.