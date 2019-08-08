U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( GROW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that GROW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.96, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GROW was $1.96, representing a -4.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.06 and a 113.04% increase over the 52 week low of $.92.

GROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). GROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.26.

