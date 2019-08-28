Quantcast

US gives Tunisia $335 million in financial aid over 5 years

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TUNIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to give Tunisia financial aid worth $335 million over five years to support its democratic transition, the Tunisian Development and International Cooperation Ministry said Wednesday.

The aid will be financed by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Aid will fund projects that encourage private initiative, create new employment opportunities for young people, and improve governance towards supporting democratic transition", the ministry said in statement.

Only in Tunisia, however, did a peaceful transition to democracy follow, but the country remains mired in an economic crisis that has bred discontent especially among young people.

Unemployment stands at about 15%, up from 12% in 2010, due to weak growth, low investment, and high inflation, which was 6.5% last month. Impatience is rising among lending institutions such as the International Monetary Fund that have helped keep Tunisia afloat and are pressing for economic reforms.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar