U.S. FTC gives conditional approval for Quaker to buy Houghton

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had given approval for Quaker Chemical Corp's proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of Hinduja Group'sHoughton International provided they sell certain products and assets to a subsidiary of Total SA .

It said the two companies had agreed to the divestitures, which would address the agency's concerns that the deal would harm competition in the North American markets for aluminum hot rolling oil and steel cold rolling oil.

