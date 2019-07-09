Quantcast

U.S. financial regulators move to exempt community banks from Volcker rule

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators on Tuesday said they adopted a final rule that will exclude small, government-insured banks from regulations banning proprietary trading.

The rule excludes community banks with up to $10 billion in total assets from having to comply with the so-called Volcker rule, which prevents banks from making speculative bets with customer depositsor their own funds, as well as holding ownership in hedge funds or private equity funds.

The rule was jointly agreed upon by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agencies said in separate statements.

The Volcker rule, which aims to protect taxpayers from picking up the tab for banks' risky bets, also limits relationships between covered banks and hedge funds or private equity funds.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , 401k , Banking and Loans , Technology , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar