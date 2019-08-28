Quantcast

U.S. FDA grants orphan drug status to AstraZeneca's asthma drug Fasenra

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 28 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug status to its severe asthma drug, Fasenra, to treat eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE).

EoE, also known as allergic oesophagitis, is an allergic inflammation of the esophagus that involves a form of white blood cell, eosinophils.

AstraZeneca also separately said it met the main goal for its late-stage ETHOS trial for triple-drug therapy Breztri Aerosphere, formerly known as PT010, to treat moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: AZN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar