Quantcast

US FDA finds "significant violations" at India's Strides plant

By Reuters

Reuters


July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it found adulteration and "significant violations" of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations at Strides Pharma Sciences Ltd's plant in Puducherry in south India.

Strides shares fell 5% in early trade on Wednesday.

The drugmaker was caught trying to dispose quality-control records, the FDA said in a letter made public on July 16.

The FDA's warning dated July 1, comes months after several Indian drugmakers including Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd were named in a U.S. lawsuit against Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd accusing it of conspiring to inflate drug prices and stifle competition for generic drugs. (graphic).

Last month, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd was by the FDA for ignoring impurities in an active ingredient it produced. Hyderabad-based Aurobindo recalled contaminated valsartan in January and in March. (graphic).

The destruction of quality-control paperwork and a lack of adequate documentation that its medicines are safe "raise questions about the effectiveness" of Strides's quality unit "and the integrity and accuracy" of its data, Francis Godwin, director of the FDA'sOffice of Manufacturing Quality, wrote in the letter.

On July 2, Strides shares slumped after it said it received a warning letter from the U.S. FDA, it did not disclose the content of the letter at that time.

Strides did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the U.S. FDA was unavailable for further comments outside regular business hours.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar