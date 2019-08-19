Quantcast

U.S. FDA declines to approve Sarepta's second Duchenne treatment

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its newest treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), citing safety concerns including the risk of infection and kidney toxicity.

Shares of the company plunged 12.7% to $105.05 in trading after the bell.

Sarepta acknowledged that kidney toxicity was observed in animal trials, which tested the drug, golodirsen, in doses "ten-fold higher" than those tested on humans.

"We are very surprised to have received the complete response letter this afternoon," Chief Executive Officer Doug Ingram said in a statement.

"Over the entire course of its review, the agency did not raise any issues suggesting the non-approvability of golodirsen, including the issues that formed the basis of the complete response letter," Ingram said.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a progressive disorder that begins to cause symptoms at an early age, first by hampering the ability to walk and later by causing breathing difficulties and heart problems.

Many patients die at a relatively young age from DMD, which is caused by the absence of dystrophin, a muscle building protein.

Exondys 51, the company's first DMD treatment, was approved in 2016 against the advice of the FDA's outside panel of experts and its own reviewers, who had questioned the drug's effectiveness.

The company said it would request a meeting with the FDA to determine next steps for golodirsen.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: SRPT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar