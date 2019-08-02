Quantcast

U.S. FDA approves Daiichi Sankyo's treatment for rare joint tumor

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd's treatment for adult patients with a type of rare, non-cancerous tumor affecting joints and limbs.

The label for the treatment, Turalio, includes a boxed warning flagging the risk of serious and potentially fatal liver injury.

The decision comes months after independent experts on an advisory panel to the FDA voted in favor of Turalio as a treatment for the debilitating condition called tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT).

Daiichi has been focusing on building its oncology business, and the approval comes as a boost after a setback in June when the FDA declined to approve its drug quizartinib as a treatment for adults with a type of blood cancer.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar