U.S. equity futures reopen lower, U.S.-China trade relations at new low ebb

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dropped whenelectronic trading resumed on Sunday, with trade relationsbetween the United States and China appearing to reach a new lowon Friday, sending Wall Street into a selling frenzy.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham sought on Sundayto clarify comments from Trump, saying the president wished hehad raised tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week, evenas Trump signaled he did not plan to follow through with ademand he tweeted on Friday that U.S. firms find ways to closeoperations in China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

In early trading, the benchmark S&P 500's emini futurescontract ESv1 was down 1.23%. Futures tracking the NasdaqComposite Index .IXIC and Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI were also down.

Trump announced the additional duty on some $550 billion intargeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after China unveiledretaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

