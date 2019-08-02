Quantcast

U.S. effective fed funds rate hits lowest since September

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The average cost for U.S. banks to borrow reserves from each other overnight fell to its lowest in over 10 months on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, New York Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed.

The effective or average interest rate to borrow reserves in the federal funds market fell to 2.14% from 2.40% on Wednesday. Thursday's level was the lowest since 1.93% on Sept. 26.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The average cost for U.S. banks to borrow reserves from each other overnight fell to its lowest in over 10 months on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, New York Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed.

The effective or average interest rate to borrow reserves in the federal funds market fell to 2.14% from 2.40% on Wednesday. Thursday's level was the lowest since 1.93% on Sept. 26.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , 401k , US Markets , Retirement , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar