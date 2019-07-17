US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

US Ecology, Inc. ( ECOL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 45th quarter that ECOL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.93, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECOL was $60.93, representing a -21.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.15 and a 12.33% increase over the 52 week low of $54.24.

ECOL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) and Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ). ECOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ECOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.88%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECOL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF ( AIRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 2.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECOL at 3.04%.