US Earnings Recession Coming

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

US Earnings Recession Coming

(New York)

Second quarter earnings season is about to begin, and nobody has much expectation for good news. Analysts across the board expec t earnings to shrink, brining back the first profit recession since 2016. Materials, technology, and consumer discretionary are set to get hit the hardest, but the majority of sectors are likely to see losses. Analysts estimate the avera ge earnings decline for the S&P 500 will be 2.8%.

FINSUM : It will be interesting to se if this has any effect on stocks. Given it is so telegraphed, we don't think there will be a big impact unless the losses are much steeper than expected.

