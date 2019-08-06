Quantcast

U.S. Drug distributors propose $10 bln to end state lawsuits over opioids

Reuters


Aug 6 (Reuters) - Drug wholesalers AmerisourceBergen Corp , McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health Inc have proposed a $10 billion settlement for claims that they played a part in the U.S. opioid epidemic, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with negotiations.

Hundreds of lawsuits by states and cities have been filed nationally accusing drugmakers of deceptively marketing opioids and distributors such as AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp of ignoring suspicious orders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health were down about 5%.

"We regularly engage with the state attorneys general, but the company has made no settlement offers," McKesson said in a statement.

Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.





