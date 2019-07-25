Quantcast

U.S. DOJ to hold briefing on 'significant merger enforcement action'

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the department's Antitrust Division will announce a significant merger enforcement action on Friday.

The justice department is set to announce that it is approving the merger of Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc at a press event on Friday, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc .





