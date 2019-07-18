U.S. DoJ may sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Reuters





July 18 Reuters - The U.S. Department of Justice would sue to block the merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp if the parties do not settle next week, CNBC tweeted on Thursday, citing sources (graphic).

Both T-Mobile and Sprint did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

