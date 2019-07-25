Quantcast

U.S. DOJ in talks with states to win support for T-Mobile, Sprint merger

By Reuters

July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is negotiating with state officials to get them to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ and the companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters (graphic).

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc .





