U..S crude oil stocks fall 8.1 mln bbls-API

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than forecast last week, while gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in the week to July 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 754,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 8,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.7 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 739,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 63,000 barrels per day to 7.1 million bpd.