U.S. could have decision on companies selling to Huawei by next week

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Trump administration could by next week issue decisions to companies that have requested special licenses to sell to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday during a visit to Brazil.

Ross said he expects that a decision will be "forthcoming" by the time he returns to the United States, after making stops in Argentina and Peru.

