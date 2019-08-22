U.S., Chinese officials held productive trade call

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese deputy-level negotiators held a "very constructive" teleconference on Wednesday and the Trump administration is still planning for a round of in-person talks in September, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

Kudlow also said on Thursday that trade talks under way this week between Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were yielding pretty good progress on agriculture and telecoms issues.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, declined to offer a date for possible talks between Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

"They are working through some of the key issues. And then they will pass on a recommendation to the principals," he said.