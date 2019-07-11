Quantcast

U.S. charges ex-Illinois software engineer with taking stolen trade secrets to China

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said a software engineer has been indicted on charges he stole trade secrets from the suburban Chicago locomotive manufacturer where he once worked and took them to China.

Xudong Yao, also known as William Yao, faces nine criminal counts in the indictment, which was unsealed this week in the federal court in Chicago.

Yao, 57, is still at large and believed to be in China, according to prosecutors. A lawyer for him could not immediately be identified.

The December 2017 indictment was unveiled at a time the United States is demanding that China make sweeping policy changes to better protect American intellectual property, including by curbing alleged thefts of trade secrets.

According to the indictment, within two weeks of being hired in August 2014, Yao downloaded more than 3,000 files containing proprietary and trade secret information related to the operating system for his former employer's locomotives.

The indictment said this included nine complete copies of the company's control system source code, and specifications explaining how the code worked.

Prosecutors said Yao soon began looking for a job in China, and kept downloading more trade secrets until February 2015, when he was fired for reasons unrelated to the theft, which had yet to be discovered.

According to the indictment, Yao began working in China for a provider of automotive telematics service systems in July 2015, traveled to Chicago'sO'Hare International Airport four months later with the stolen materials and later returned to China.

Trade secret theft carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

The case is U.S. v Yao, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 17-cr-00795.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar