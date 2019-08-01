Quantcast

U.S. calls on China to release human rights activist

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday called for China to immediately release an imprisoned veteran human rights activist, saying a Chinese court violated fundamental human freedoms this week when it sentenced him to jail for 12 years.

Huang Qi, who has been detained since 2016 and is known for running a website tracking abuse accusations, was also stripped of his political rights for four years in the sentence handed down on Monday by a court in China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

"We call on China to immediately release Mr. Huang, and to allow him access to his family, medical care, and legal counsel as soon as possible," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

China has rejected criticism of its human rights record and has said those who are jailed have broken the country's laws.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has led a campaign detaining and jailing hundreds of rights lawyers and activists since 2012.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar