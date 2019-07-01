Quantcast

U.S. bond yields rise on U.S.-China's trade truce

By Reuters

Reuters


By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as China and the United States' agreement to restart trade talks caused investors to pare their safe-haven holdings of bonds, although the selling was limited by worries about global economic growth.

Investors had piled into U.S. government debt and other perceived low-risk assets on fears about a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's biggest economies after a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend.

"What is a truce for now represents to us more sentiment than anything else," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities.

With U.S.-China trade talks seemingly back on track, there were lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would embark on an aggressive half a point rate cut at its next policy meeting on July 30-31, though traders still anticipate a more modest quarter point decrease, analysts said.

The view on a possible Fed rate cut was supported by disappointing factory data in Asia and Europe.

"The market wants a rate cut," Faranello said. "Bottom line, this is what we are priced for and the Fed certainly has a role in current market expectations."

At 9:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 1.20 basis point at 2.012%, while two-year yields were 2.20 basis points higher at 1.763%.

July 1 Monday 9:42AM EDT/ 1342 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP9

155-15/32

-0-4/32

10YR TNotes SEP9

127-232/256

-0-16/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills

2.0725

2.1175

0.018

Six-month bills

2.055

2.1106

0.016

Two-year note

99-190/256

1.7571

0.016

Three-year note

100-28/256

1.7117

0.014

Five-year note

99-236/256

1.7664

0.009

Seven-year note

99-252/256

1.8774

0.009

10-year note

103-60/256

2.0119

0.012

30-year bond

107-4/256

2.5384

0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

5.50

0.25

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

3.75

0.50

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

0.25

1.00

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-4.25

0.50

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-31.50

0.50





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar