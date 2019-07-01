U.S. bond yields rise on U.S.-China's trade truce

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as China and the United States' agreement to restart trade talks caused investors to pare their safe-haven holdings of bonds, although the selling was limited by worries about global economic growth.

Investors had piled into U.S. government debt and other perceived low-risk assets on fears about a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's biggest economies after a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend.

"What is a truce for now represents to us more sentiment than anything else," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities.

With U.S.-China trade talks seemingly back on track, there were lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would embark on an aggressive half a point rate cut at its next policy meeting on July 30-31, though traders still anticipate a more modest quarter point decrease, analysts said.

The view on a possible Fed rate cut was supported by disappointing factory data in Asia and Europe.

"The market wants a rate cut," Faranello said. "Bottom line, this is what we are priced for and the Fed certainly has a role in current market expectations."

At 9:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 1.20 basis point at 2.012%, while two-year yields were 2.20 basis points higher at 1.763%.

July 1 Monday 9:42AM EDT/ 1342 GMT

Price US T BONDS SEP9 155-15/32 -0-4/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 127-232/256 -0-16/256 Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.0725 2.1175 0.018 Six-month bills 2.055 2.1106 0.016 Two-year note 99-190/256 1.7571 0.016 Three-year note 100-28/256 1.7117 0.014 Five-year note 99-236/256 1.7664 0.009 Seven-year note 99-252/256 1.8774 0.009 10-year note 103-60/256 2.0119 0.012 30-year bond 107-4/256 2.5384 0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.25 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.50 0.50