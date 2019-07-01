U.S. bond yields rise on U.S.-China's trade truce

Reuters
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as China and the United States' agreement to restart trade talks caused investors to pare their safe-haven holdings of bonds, although the selling was limited by worries about global economic growth.
Investors had piled into U.S. government debt and other perceived low-risk assets on fears about a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's biggest economies after a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend.
"What is a truce for now represents to us more sentiment than anything else," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities.
With U.S.-China trade talks seemingly back on track, there were lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would embark on an aggressive half a point rate cut at its next policy meeting on July 30-31, though traders still anticipate a more modest quarter point decrease, analysts said.
The view on a possible Fed rate cut was supported by disappointing factory data in Asia and Europe.
"The market wants a rate cut," Faranello said. "Bottom line, this is what we are priced for and the Fed certainly has a role in current market expectations."
At 9:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 1.20 basis point at 2.012%, while two-year yields were 2.20 basis points higher at 1.763%.
July 1 Monday 9:42AM EDT/ 1342 GMT
|
|
Price
|
|
|
US T BONDS SEP9
|
155-15/32
|
-0-4/32
|
|
10YR TNotes SEP9
|
127-232/256
|
-0-16/256
|
|
|
Price
|
Current Yield %
|
Net Change (bps)
|
Three-month bills
|
2.0725
|
2.1175
|
0.018
|
Six-month bills
|
2.055
|
2.1106
|
0.016
|
Two-year note
|
99-190/256
|
1.7571
|
0.016
|
Three-year note
|
100-28/256
|
1.7117
|
0.014
|
Five-year note
|
99-236/256
|
1.7664
|
0.009
|
Seven-year note
|
99-252/256
|
1.8774
|
0.009
|
10-year note
|
103-60/256
|
2.0119
|
0.012
|
30-year bond
|
107-4/256
|
2.5384
|
0.012
|
|
|
|
|
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
|
|
|
|
|
Last (bps)
|
Net Change (bps)
|
|
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
|
5.50
|
0.25
|
|
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
|
3.75
|
0.50
|
|
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
|
0.25
|
1.00
|
|
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
|
-4.25
|
0.50
|
|
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
|
-31.50
|
0.50
|