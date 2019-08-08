U.S. bond yields rise as stock markets stabilize

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with 30-year yields climbing from a near record low, as traders scaled back their safe-haven holdings of U.S. government debt amid a tentative recovery in equity markets.

Fears about a global downturn, exacerbated by trade tensions between China and the United States, sparked a sharp sell-off in stock markets and stoked a rush into Treasuries, yen, gold and other perceived safe assets.

Treasury yields were "trading higher this morning, but there is more 'calm' around today's trading vs. yesterday's 'race to the bottom' styled trading pattern," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James.

U.S. yields began climbing from their recent lows since late Wednesday when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out slim gains, recouping steep losses earlier in the day.

The bounce in yields moved overnight to overseas bond markets, where German yields moved up from record lows in response to better-than-expected Chinese trade data and a steadying of its currency.

A surprise drop in domestic jobless claims last week also allayed some fears of a recession.

At 9:35 a.m. (1335 GMT), the yield on the 30-year or long bond <US30YT=RR> was up 8.8 basis points at 2.283%.

On Wednesday, the 30-year yield fell to 2.123%, within striking distance of an all-time low of 2.089% set in July 2016, according to Refinitiv data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were

7.1 basis points higher at 1.762% after hitting 1.595% on Wednesday, which was their lowest level since October 2016.

Longer-dated U.S. yields faced additional upward pressure from this week's debt supply for the government's quarterly refunding.

Investor demand for $27 billion in 10-year Treasuries on Wednesday was softer than expected.

The Treasury will auction $19 billion of 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

In "when-issue" trading, traders expect the latest 30-year bond to sell at a yield of 2.290% , which would be the lowest yield at a 30-year auction in three years.

On the short-end of the yield curve, the margin of three-month T-bill rates over 10-year note yields shrank to 27 basis points after touching 40 basis points the day before, which was the highest level in 12-1/2 years.

An inversion between these two maturities has preceded a recession in the past 50 years.

Short-term interest rates futures suggested traders trimmed bets the Fed would lower key borrowing costs three more times this year following its first rate-cut since 2008 last week.

Price US T BONDS SEP9 160-14/32 -57/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 129-140/256 -20/32 Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9875 2.0252 0.004 Six-month bills 1.91 1.9607 0.018 Two-year note 100-65/256 1.6188 0.048 Three-year note 99-210/256 1.5615 0.056 Five-year note 100-218/256 1.5714 0.069 Seven-year note 101-106/256 1.6595 0.074 10-year note 98-184/256 1.7653 0.074 30-year bond 112-168/256 2.2864 0.091 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 14.30 1.85 30-year vs 5-year yield 71.40 1.35 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -1.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -4.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -7.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -12.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.25 -0.50