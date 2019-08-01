U.S. bond yields hit 4-week lows on weak growth view

Reuters
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with longer-dated yields hitting four-week lows as investors piled into U.S. government debt on the view global economic growth would decelerate further and domestic inflation would stay sluggish.
Shorter-dated yields dropped as traders reconsidered whether the Federal Reserve could limit the number of rate cuts in the coming months if global business activities deteriorate further due to trade tensions.
"The bottom line is that they are looking for insurance cuts," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The futures market implied traders see a 61% chance the Fed would lower rates again at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, up from 51% late on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Thursday's disappointing economic data also stoked the safe-haven appetite for Treasuries.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 51.2 last month, the lowest reading since August 2016, while U.S. construction spending fell in June.
At 12:10 p.m. (1610 GMT), yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5.50 basis points lower at 1.966%. They touched 1.952% earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since July 5.
The 30-year bond gained 1 point in price for a yield of 2.481%, down 4.50 basis points on the day. Thirty-year yields hit 2.465%, the lowest since July 5.
August 1 Thursday 12:09PM EDT/ 1609 GMT
|
|
Price
|
|
|
US T BONDS SEP9
|
156-25/32
|
1-6/32
|
|
10YR TNotes SEP9
|
127-252/256
|
0-144/256
|
|
|
Price
|
Current Yield %
|
Net Change (bps)
|
Three-month bills
|
2.045
|
2.0898
|
0.005
|
Six-month bills
|
2.0425
|
2.0924
|
-0.004
|
Two-year note
|
99-220/256
|
1.8221
|
-0.066
|
Three-year note
|
99-238/256
|
1.7744
|
-0.074
|
Five-year note
|
99-234/256
|
1.768
|
-0.077
|
Seven-year note
|
100-26/256
|
1.8594
|
-0.069
|
10-year note
|
103-168/256
|
1.9623
|
-0.059
|
30-year bond
|
108-92/256
|
2.4765
|
-0.049
|
|
|
|
|
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
|
|
|
|
|
Last (bps)
|
Net Change (bps)
|
|
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
|
4.25
|
0.25
|
|
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
|
0.50
|
0.25
|
|
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
|
-2.25
|
0.75
|
|
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
|
-7.50
|
0.00
|
|
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
|
-36.25
|
-0.50
|