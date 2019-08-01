Quantcast

U.S. bond yields hit 4-week lows on weak growth view

By Reuters

Reuters


By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with longer-dated yields hitting four-week lows as investors piled into U.S. government debt on the view global economic growth would decelerate further and domestic inflation would stay sluggish.

Shorter-dated yields dropped as traders reconsidered whether the Federal Reserve could limit the number of rate cuts in the coming months if global business activities deteriorate further due to trade tensions.

"The bottom line is that they are looking for insurance cuts," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The futures market implied traders see a 61% chance the Fed would lower rates again at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, up from 51% late on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Thursday's disappointing economic data also stoked the safe-haven appetite for Treasuries.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 51.2 last month, the lowest reading since August 2016, while U.S. construction spending fell in June.

At 12:10 p.m. (1610 GMT), yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5.50 basis points lower at 1.966%. They touched 1.952% earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since July 5.

The 30-year bond gained 1 point in price for a yield of 2.481%, down 4.50 basis points on the day. Thirty-year yields hit 2.465%, the lowest since July 5.

August 1 Thursday 12:09PM EDT/ 1609 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP9

156-25/32

1-6/32

10YR TNotes SEP9

127-252/256

0-144/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills

2.045

2.0898

0.005

Six-month bills

2.0425

2.0924

-0.004

Two-year note

99-220/256

1.8221

-0.066

Three-year note

99-238/256

1.7744

-0.074

Five-year note

99-234/256

1.768

-0.077

Seven-year note

100-26/256

1.8594

-0.069

10-year note

103-168/256

1.9623

-0.059

30-year bond

108-92/256

2.4765

-0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

4.25

0.25

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

0.50

0.25

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

-2.25

0.75

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-7.50

0.00

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-36.25

-0.50





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: TLT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar