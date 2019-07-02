Quantcast

U.S. bond yields fall in early U.S. trading

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell in early U.S. trading with 10-year yields slipping near 2%, prompted by anxiety about slowing global economic growth and the United States aiming tariffs on $4 billion of European goods.

At 8:47 a.m. (1247 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields declined 2.60 basis points at 2.007%, while two-year yields decreased 1.20 basis points at 1.775%.

