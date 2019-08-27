U.S. bond yields fall ahead of 2-year auction

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with 10-year yields holding above three-year lows on safe-haven demand that was underpinned by worries about a softening global economy and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

The yield curve remained inverted, with the spread on interest rates on three-month bills over 10-year yields hitting its widest level since March 2007.

"The level of stress and volatility is persisting. The market is not convinced it has found its footing," said Bruno Braizinha, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Short-dated yields declined less than long-dated ones as investors made room for this week's auctions of $113 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year coupon-bearing Treasuries.

At 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Treasury Department planned to sell $40 billion in two-year, fixed-rate notes .

In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest two-year supply to sell at a yield of 1.5320%, which would be its lowest yield at an auction since September 2017, according to Tradeweb data.

On the open market, 10-year Treasury yields were 1.491%, down 5.30 basis points on the day. They reached a three-year low of 1.443% on Monday.

The yields on two-year notes were 1.529%, down 2.30 basis points. On Monday, they declined to 1.449%, their lowest since September 2017.

The spread on three-year T-bill rates over 10-year yields grew to 50 basis points, a level not seen since March 2007, according to Refinitiv data.

On the data front, U.S. consumer confidence weakened a bit in August even though consumers' optimism on their present situation hit its strongest level since late 2000, the Conference Board said.

August 27 Tuesday 11:00AMNew York / 1500 GMT

Price US T BONDS SEP9 166-14/32 43/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 131-48/256 13/32 Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9575 2.0002 0.002 Six-month bills 1.845 1.8883 -0.005 Two-year note 100-108/256 1.5264 -0.025 Three-year note 100-46/256 1.4378 -0.035 Five-year note 101-188/256 1.3843 -0.046 Seven-year note 102-220/256 1.4396 -0.049 10-year note 101-64/256 1.4895 -0.054 30-year bond 106-64/256 1.9727 -0.067 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield -3.80 -3.30 30-year vs 5-year yield 58.70 -3.10 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -4.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -5.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -8.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.75 0.50

