U.S. bond yields extend drop as ISM U.S. factory data disappoints

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell further on Thursday, with 10-year yields sagging below 2%, in the wake of an industry report that suggested domestic manufacturing growth slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three years in July.

At 10:41 a.m. (1441 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 11.4 basis points lower at 1.964%. They touched 1.962% earlier Thursday which was their lowest since July 5.

This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: TLT


