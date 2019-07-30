U.S. bond yields edge up ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Tuesday in advance of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, where traders widely expect key lending rates to be lowered for the first time in a decade to prolong the longest-ever U.S. economic expansion.
Traders awaited signals on whether the U.S. central bank will offer an insurance rate-cut to combat risks from ongoing trade tensions or is prepared to lower borrowing costs a number of times in anticipation of an economic downturn.
U.S. interest rates futures suggested traders are fully positioned for a rate cut on Wednesday with an expected 77% chance of a quarter-point decrease and a 23% probability of a half-point reduction, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. ,
Federal funds contracts implied traders expect at least one more quarter-point cut by year-end if the Fed lowers rates on Wednesday.
The Fed will release its rate decision at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell half an hour later. FED/DIARY
At 9:18 a.m. (1318 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year government notes was down 0.1 basis point at 2.053%.
The benchmark 10-year yield has risen over 5 basis points this month after hitting 1.939% on July 3, which was its lowest level since November 2016.
On the data front, the Commerce Department said U.S. consumer spending rose 0.3% in June, matching analyst forecasts and allaying some worries about a sharp deceleration in economic growth.
While core consumer prices grew last month, the year-over-year increase as measured by the core rate of personal consumer expenditure remained subdued at 1.6%, below the Fed's 2% goal.
"The goal is about generating that inflation pressure," Simko said of possible rate-cuts from the Fed.
