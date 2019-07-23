U.S. bond vigilantes morph into deficit patsies

Reuters





By Tom Buerkle

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When Bill Clinton was focusing on deficit reduction in his first term as president, his political adviser James Carville said he wanted to be reincarnated as the bond market because it "can intimidate everybody." How quaint. The Wall Street bond vigilantes Carville was in awe of have since morphed into deficit patsies, leaving Washington politicians free to discard fiscal probity.

The committee is preaching to an empty church. There's virtually no constituency for fiscal restraint in Washington today. Trump doesn't want a debt-ceiling standoff or government shutdown to disturb his 2020 president campaign. Congressional Republicans, having approved the administration's deficit-fueling tax cuts, have little standing or desire to curb spending. Democrats meanwhile are eager to make up for past expenditure cuts.

The markets are letting Washington have its cake and eat it. Despite years of warnings that rising deficits would crowd out private investment or fuel inflation, there have been almost no negative consequences. The deficit is up 23% this year and on track to exceed $1 trillion in the fiscal year starting in October. Federal debt held by the public stands at 77% of GDP and rising, the highest since the aftermath of World War Two. Yet the Treasury can borrow 10-year money at just over 2%, the stock market keeps setting new highs and the dollar is holding steady.

The world is awash in money. Interests rates are below zero on over $10 trillion of European government debt and Japan's central bank has kept the economy going despite its liabilities approaching 240% of GDP. Today's profligacy may come back to haunt Washington, especially if a recession hits. But for now, there's no one to intimidate Uncle Sam.

CONTEXT NEWS

- President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders reached an agreement on July 22 to extend the nation's debt limit for two years and raise federal spending levels for the next two years.

- Under the deal, the U.S. Treasury's borrowing authority would be extended through July 31, 2021. Without the extension, the government could run up against its borrowing limit before Sept. 9, potentially triggering a default on the country's debt.

- The deal will increase federal spending on discretionary programs to $1.37 trillion in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 from $1.32 trillion this year, and by roughly an additional $5 billion in the following year.