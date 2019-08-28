Quantcast

U.S. bond prices pare gains as Wall Street rises

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury securities prices trimmed their earlier gains on Wednesday as Wall Street's major indexes turned positive, reducing safe-haven bids for domestic government debt amid worries about a recession and trade tensions between China and the United States.

At 10:53 a.m. (1453 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury prices were up 4/32 for a yield of 1.476%, which was down 1.4 basis points from late on Tuesday.

