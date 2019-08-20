Quantcast

U.S. banking regulator approves simpler 'Volcker Rule' ban on proprietary trading

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. banking regulator announced Tuesday he had approved a final rule simplifying the "Volcker Rule," which restricts risky profit-seeking trades by banks.

Joseph Otting, the Comptroller of the Currency, said in a statement he approved the rule, which addresses "ineffective complexity" in a prior version that may have restricted responsible banking activity.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is one of five regulators charged with implementing the rule -- the other four are expected to sign off on the new rule in the near future.





