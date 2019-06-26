U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that USB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.04, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $52.04, representing a -6.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.56 and a 20.63% increase over the 52 week low of $43.14.

USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.18. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.45%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF ( FTXO )

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG )

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT )

ishares Gold Trust ( IAU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAU with an increase of 7.75% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of USB at 8.69%.