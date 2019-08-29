U.S. awards $7.6 bln cloud contract to General Dynamics

Reuters





Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. General Services Administration and the Defense Department said on Thursday they awarded a cloud computing contract worth $7.6 billion to General Dynamic Corp'sCSRA LLC and its partners.

The contract, known as Defense Enterprise Office Solutions DEOS, is aimed to replace the Defense Department's IT office applications and provide tools such as word processing, email, collaboration, file sharing and storage, the agency in a statement. It is for a 10-year period.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon decided to put on hold its decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract, called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration was examining Amazon.com Inc's bid following complaints from other tech companies.

