Quantcast

U.S. airline group says it had a 'productive meeting' with Trump on Qatar

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. airline industry group said it had a "productive" meeting on Thursday with President Donald Trump, who "shares our concerns" about accusations that subsidies by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are costing jobs in the United States.

"We had a productive meeting with President Trump today to talk about the importance of American jobs and not letting foreign governments break their agreements with the United States," Scott Reed of the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies said in a statement.

"The president shares our concerns and instructed us to keep working with the U.S. Department of Transportation, which we plan to do," he said.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar