U.S. aims to cut dialysis in centers, increase transplants by 2025

By Reuters

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday said during a press briefing that it planned to change the way it pays for kidney disease treatments to favor lower cost care at home and transplants over the current standard, dialysis clinics.

The U.S. government spends $114 billion each year to treat chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease.

The announcement of the proposed changes, which require new policies from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, coincides with President Donald Trump signing an executive order on Wednesday to improve kidney treatment.





