U.S. 3-month/10-year yield curve most inverted since 2007

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The margin on interest rates on U.S. three-month Treasury bills over the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes grew to its widest level since early 2007 as trade worries stoked fresh demand for long-dated government bonds.

At 8:17 a.m. (1217 GMT), the inversion between three-month bill rates and 10-year bond yields deepened to about 48 basis points, compared with 44 basis points late on Monday. This was the biggest premium on three-month rates above 10-year yields since March 2007, according to Refinitiv data.

An inversion between these two debt maturities has preceded each U.S. recession in the past 50 years.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: TLT


