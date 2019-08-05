Quantcast

U.S. 3-month, 10-year curve inversion deepest April 2007

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Monday, as fears over escalation of trade U.S.-Chinese tensions renewed concerns about an economic downturn, sparking a fresh round of buying of U.S. government debt and other perceived less risky assets.

At 8:25 a.m. (1245 GMT), the difference between the three-month Treasury bill rate and 10-year yields grew to nearly 27 basis points, the widest since April 2007. This curve "inversion" between the two maturities has preceded every U.S. recession in the past 50 years.

