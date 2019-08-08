Quantcast

U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgages hit lowest since Nov 2016 - Freddie Mac

By Reuters

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs on U.S. fixed-rate mortgages fell to their lowest level since November 2016 in step with a dramatic drop in bond yields due to trade and economic worries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Fears about a global downturn, stoked by trade tensions between China and the United States, had set off a rush out of stocks and into low-risk U.S. government bonds since last week before that move subsided on Thursday.

"Business sentiment is declining on negative trade and manufacturing headlines, but consumer sentiment remains buoyed by a strong labor market and low rates that will continue to drive home sales into the fall," Freddie Mac's chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement.

The interest rates on 30-year mortgages averaged 3.60% in the week ended Aug. 8, down from 3.75% the week before and 4.59% a year earlier, the mortgage finance agency said.

The average 15-year mortgage rate fell to 3.05% in the latest week, down from 3.20% a week ago. It was 4.05% a year earlier.

Interest rates on five-year adjustable-rate home loans averaged 3.36%, the lowest since December 2017.





